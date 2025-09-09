SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces

NEW YORK, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) has announced its cast for Season 51, set to premiere on October 4. The show will welcome back several fan-favorite veterans, including Kenan Thompson, who continues his record-setting run as the longest-tenured cast member. Joining Thompson will be Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, and Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The new cast members include Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. Marshall, known for his work with the comedy troupe “Please Don’t Destroy,” takes a significant step up to the main cast this season.

After losing several prominent cast members, including Heidi Gardner, the SNL team aims to bring fresh energy to the iconic sketch show. Gardner, who reportedly left after eight seasons, was part of a group of departures that included Emil Wakim and others. Martin Herlihy from “Please Don’t Destroy” will join the writing team while John Higgins exits the show.

SNL’s executive producer Lorne Michaels has a history of reshaping the cast each season, often in response to the show’s evolving dynamics. The shifting lineup following the 50th anniversary season reflects the show’s tendency to renew itself creatively. Cast shake-ups are commonplace, with past seasons seeing other beloved figures like Jason Sudeikis and Kristen Wiig exit.

Colin Jost and Michael Che, meanwhile, will continue their partnership in the Weekend Update segment for their twelfth season together. Speculation earlier this year suggested they might leave, but this announcement confirms their return.

With a blend of familiar favorites and new talent, SNL looks to maintain its momentum going into the new season. As the show’s legacy continues, fans can expect to see a mix of returning humor and fresh perspectives starting next month.