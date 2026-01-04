SNL Returns January 17 with Finn Wolfhard and A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK, NY — “Saturday Night Live” is currently on its third break of Season 51. There will not be a new episode on Saturday, January 3, but the late-night sketch comedy series will return on January 17 with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky.

This episode marks the first time Finn Wolfhard, known for his role in “Stranger Things,” will host “SNL.” It will also be A$AP Rocky’s second appearance on the show, having previously made a cameo in 2018.

The current season of “SNL” kicked off on October 4, featuring musician Bad Bunny as both host and musical guest. Following Bad Bunny, former cast member Amy Poehler hosted on October 11, alongside musical guest Role Model. Poehler is a favorite, returning to host again after several past appearances.

On October 18, popular artist Sabrina Carpenter took on double duty as both the host and musical guest, marking her first time hosting. Later, actor Miles Teller hosted on November 1, with Brandi Carlile performing as the musical guest.

Additionally, the season has seen several notable debuts, including standup comedian Nikki Glaser and actor Glen Powell, who hosted episodes in November. Melissa McCarthy hosted the show on December 6, with Dijon as the musical guest. Josh O’Conner also debuted as host on December 13, supported by musical guest Lily Allen.

The season continued with familiar faces returning, including Ariana Grande, who hosted for the third time on December 20, with Cher as the musical guest.

Colin Jost and Michael Che continue to anchor “Weekend Update” this season, with a cast that includes Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, and others. Set to return in the new year are both seasoned cast members and exciting newcomers.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and also streams on Peacock. Fans eagerly await the return of new episodes following the break.