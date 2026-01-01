SNL Star Sarah Sherman Debuts Unique Comedy Special

New York, NY — Comedian Sarah Sherman, known for her work on Saturday Night Live, premiered her debut comedy special, Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh, earlier this month to a lively audience. Bowen Yang, one of her fellow SNL cast members, was notably vocal during the showing, expressing shock at some of Sherman’s more graphic material.

"He was screaming like, ‘No,’ because there’s a lot of gross stuff," Sherman told PEOPLE about Yang’s reactions during the premiere. The special, which debuted on December 12, blends Sherman’s signature style of body horror with comedic elements that differ from her traditional SNL routines.

Sherman, 32, expressed her appreciation for Yang’s feedback. "Bowen was like, ‘This is just so you.’ You know what I mean? That’s all you could ever hope for: to create a project with all these amazing people who are so talented,” she said.

During her conversation with PEOPLE, Sherman described the nature of her work on SNL, noting the complexities of creating while being confined to a specific format. "SNL is a really intimate job. You get to know people really, really well, but you’re creating work that fits in a certain type of … you’re writing for a very specific show,” she explained.

With her debut special, Sherman aims to showcase her unique artistic vision. "Being ‘gross’ is inseparable from being alive for me. The special is like, I’m a living cartoon,” she said, highlighting her connection to her alter ego, Sarah Squirm. "I’m talking about things that everyone can relate to. I don’t have some gross disease that 1% of the population has. I have the gross disease of having too much body hair,” she added.

Sherman has been an SNL cast member since 2021, while Yang has been with the show since 2019. Recently, Yang publicly reflected on his time at SNL, stating that he appreciated the experiences shared with his colleagues. His final episode aired on December 20, where he expressed his gratitude for the time spent at the show.

"I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people. I learned that human error can be nothing but correct. I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Sherman’s comedy special is now available to stream on HBO Max, inviting fans to embrace her brand of humor.