Inside SNL’s Survival: Behind the Scenes of a Comedy Institution’s Dark Year

NEW YORK, NY — The iconic late-night comedy show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), came dangerously close to cancellation after its 11th season, a pivotal moment now chronicled in the Emmy-nominated series SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night. Executive produced by Oscar winner, the series explores the challenges that nearly silenced SNL, risking the exposure of future talents like Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon.

Kevin Nealon, who hosts one episode, reflects on how this tumultuous ‘weird year’ coincided with the return of Lorne Michaels after a five-year break. Michaels arrived with a new cast, including Randy Quaid and Robert Downey Jr., but the initial chemistry among actors and writers faltered. ‘It just didn’t work,’ Nealon told Deadline.

Writer and producer, who contributed to the series, pointed out that there were too many actors who struggled to engage with the writers. ‘The network considered canceling the show, but Lorne asked for another chance,’ he said. He went on to recruit talents like Dana Carvey and Phil Hartman, who brought a new energy that helped revitalize SNL.

The series is divided into four thematic episodes, with Episode 1 exploring the audition process through never-before-seen footage and interviews. This episode reveals a shocking list of individuals who auditioned but didn’t make the cut, including Jennifer Coolidge and Jim Carrey.

Episode 2 takes a closer look at the pressure writers face in putting together each weekly show. Directed by Oscar winner Marshall Curry, it depicts a Darwinian struggle for survival where only the toughest sketches prevail. Larry David discusses his own experiences during this pressure-packed environment.

Meanwhile, Episode 3, directed by Neil Berkeley, dives into the genesis of the “More Cowbell” sketch, considered one of SNL’s most beloved pieces. Will Ferrell recalls how minute adjustments, like changing his costume, created memorable moments, highlighting the endless complexities of live television.

As the show continues to navigate the shifting landscape of television, the enduring legacy of SNL remains at the forefront. ‘It’s crucial for the network and has global significance,’ Neville states, referring to its international iterations. ‘While other shows have fallen by the wayside, SNL continues to thrive.’

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is an exploration of comedy’s evolution, capturing moments that reflect America’s changing culture and humor. Despite the pressures, Neville can’t help but feel grateful for the opportunity to tell this story. ‘It’s a miracle that the show is still thriving,’ he adds.