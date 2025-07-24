Snoop Dogg Surprises Fans at Zac Brown Band’s Show in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg made an unexpected appearance on July 21 during the Zac Brown Band’s casual warm-up show at Desert 5 Spot, captivating fans with a surprise performance.

What was meant to be a simple set ahead of their upcoming album, Love & Fear, quickly turned into an unforgettable moment. Footage shows the Grammy-winning country band pausing their music to ask the audience to step back for a music video. Then, Snoop Dogg entered with a lit blunt, sunglasses on, and microphone in hand.

The crowd erupted in excitement as Snoop traversed the stage, greeting fans before joining Zac Brown for a few verses of their new song, “Let It Run.” The track, a playful anthem celebrating cannabis culture, blends Southern twang and West Coast vibes. “If it’s burning kind of funny, we can roll another one,” Zac sang, with Snoop nodding and rapping with flair.

Sources from the show noted that the venue was fully embracing the moment, with a designated area providing beer and joints to guests. Fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive, particularly from those unaware that Snoop would be performing.

The Zac Brown Band is known for fusing humor with their music, and this song continues that tradition. Its lyrics promote a carefree spirit, making it a perfect fit for both artists. The surprise collaboration left the audience thrilled, providing a unique experience that blended fan favorites with new tracks.

Additionally, the band performed hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep,” and a cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This free, one-night-only event was announced just hours in advance and built excitement for their upcoming album, set for release on December 5. Alongside the album, Zac Brown Band has also planned a four-night residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.