Entertainment
Snoop Dogg Surprises Fans at Zac Brown Band’s Show in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA – Snoop Dogg made an unexpected appearance on July 21 during the Zac Brown Band’s casual warm-up show at Desert 5 Spot, captivating fans with a surprise performance.
What was meant to be a simple set ahead of their upcoming album, Love & Fear, quickly turned into an unforgettable moment. Footage shows the Grammy-winning country band pausing their music to ask the audience to step back for a music video. Then, Snoop Dogg entered with a lit blunt, sunglasses on, and microphone in hand.
The crowd erupted in excitement as Snoop traversed the stage, greeting fans before joining Zac Brown for a few verses of their new song, “Let It Run.” The track, a playful anthem celebrating cannabis culture, blends Southern twang and West Coast vibes. “If it’s burning kind of funny, we can roll another one,” Zac sang, with Snoop nodding and rapping with flair.
Sources from the show noted that the venue was fully embracing the moment, with a designated area providing beer and joints to guests. Fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive, particularly from those unaware that Snoop would be performing.
The Zac Brown Band is known for fusing humor with their music, and this song continues that tradition. Its lyrics promote a carefree spirit, making it a perfect fit for both artists. The surprise collaboration left the audience thrilled, providing a unique experience that blended fan favorites with new tracks.
Additionally, the band performed hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep,” and a cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This free, one-night-only event was announced just hours in advance and built excitement for their upcoming album, set for release on December 5. Alongside the album, Zac Brown Band has also planned a four-night residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.
Recent Posts
- James Carville Warns Democrats of Internal Divisions Ahead of 2026 Midterms
- Djo Reaches No. 1 on Billboard with ‘Basic Being Basic’
- Rickea Jackson Sparks Turnaround for Los Angeles Sparks
- Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions