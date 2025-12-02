News
Snow Arrives Early in Indianapolis, Advisories Issued
INDIANAPOLIS — A snowy night is expected across central Indiana, with up to 4 inches of snow predicted. The winter weather event began early, arriving around 5 p.m. Monday, earlier than originally forecast.
According to local meteorologists, the snow will produce 2-4 inches of accumulation in most areas between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Higher totals may occur in localized bands. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) cameras have already reported visibility issues and slick conditions along I-70 in Terre Haute as snow crosses the Illinois-Indiana border.
This winter weather advisory is in effect statewide from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. As road conditions deteriorate, travel is expected to be slow and hazardous. Reports indicate that some roads could become impassable, particularly in rural areas.
Travelers should plan ahead for disruptions to their Tuesday morning commute, including potential school delays. The cold temperatures that follow the snowfall, expected to dip into the teens, will exacerbate icy conditions on roadways.
Increased traffic incidents have been reported. Authorities encourage drivers to remain cautious during the evening. “Leave plenty of room in front of you and drive slow,” said Tommy Thompson, public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
The snow is expected to taper off around 4 a.m. Tuesday, but the morning commute may still be affected by lingering icy conditions. Staying informed and weather-aware is essential as the winter forecast indicates this system is just the beginning of cold temperatures and potential snowfall throughout the week.
