Snow Brings Cold Weather to Montana and Stateline Areas This Weekend

Rochelle, Illinois – Snow is beginning to affect the Stateline area, expected to become widespread over the next hour or two. The snowfall is projected to taper off early Sunday morning, around 4 to 5 a.m. Forecasts indicate 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation.

Once the snow ends Sunday, clouds will start to clear, allowing sunshine to return. However, temperatures are not expected to warm up significantly. An Alberta clipper is bringing strong northerly winds and colder air, with late morning highs reaching the lower 20s. Winds gusting near 25 mph will create wind chills that drop into the single digits for most of the day.

As temperatures fall Sunday night, lows are expected to drop into the lower single digits, with wind chills potentially hitting -5 to -10 degrees due to light winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday morning will be frigid, but temperatures will rise into the lower 20s by afternoon. The day will remain mostly cloudy, with another slight chance of snow in the evening due to an upper-level disturbance passing through Wisconsin. This may only add a light dusting.

Throughout the coming week, several disturbances will bring multiple snow chances as weather patterns remain active. The most significant occurrence might be on Tuesday when temperatures are expected to warm up to freezing or slightly above, possibly leading to a wintry mix by evening. This could create slushy conditions on Wednesday morning.

Weather forecasts indicate temperatures will briefly rise Tuesday and Wednesday, but another bout of arctic air is expected to move into the region late next week.

In Montana, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of southwestern Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front until 11 p.m. Tuesday, and for central and north-central Montana from late Monday until Wednesday morning. Warmer air has lifted temperatures significantly in some areas, nearly 40 degrees higher than the previous day, but with this warmth comes strong winds along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Tonight, scattered snow showers are anticipated in parts of central Montana before midnight, while off-and-on snow will continue throughout Monday. Central mountain regions could accumulate between 6 to 12 inches of snow, while lower elevations might see 1 to 4 inches. Travelers are advised to expect slippery roads, particularly on Highway 87, where visibilities may drop due to snow.

As the week progresses, the weather will remain active with various snow and rain chances leading into Saturday. The forecast indicates cloudy skies and breezy conditions over the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.