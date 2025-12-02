Snow Buries Northeast Ohio and Michigan Over Holiday Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 8 inches of snow fell in parts of northeast Ohio as lake-effect snow continued to impact the region on the holiday weekend.

In nearby Michigan, a travel advisory is in place as the snow accumulation reaches at least 18 inches since Thanksgiving. Officials are cautioning residents about potentially dangerous travel conditions that may persist through the weekend.

Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air moves over warmer water, picking up moisture and depositing it as snow when it meets land. This weather pattern has been particularly active, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.

Local authorities have urged people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, as snow accumulations have made many highways treacherous. “Travel will remain dangerous, so we advise everyone to stay home if you can,” stated a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

As conditions worsen, many local schools and businesses have announced delays and cancellations, attempting to prioritize safety while navigating the significant snowfall.

Further updates from weather officials are expected as snow continues to blanket the region.