News
Snow Buries Northeast Ohio and Michigan Over Holiday Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 8 inches of snow fell in parts of northeast Ohio as lake-effect snow continued to impact the region on the holiday weekend.
In nearby Michigan, a travel advisory is in place as the snow accumulation reaches at least 18 inches since Thanksgiving. Officials are cautioning residents about potentially dangerous travel conditions that may persist through the weekend.
Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air moves over warmer water, picking up moisture and depositing it as snow when it meets land. This weather pattern has been particularly active, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.
Local authorities have urged people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, as snow accumulations have made many highways treacherous. “Travel will remain dangerous, so we advise everyone to stay home if you can,” stated a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
As conditions worsen, many local schools and businesses have announced delays and cancellations, attempting to prioritize safety while navigating the significant snowfall.
Further updates from weather officials are expected as snow continues to blanket the region.
Recent Posts
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil
- Zendaya, Tom Holland Hold Off Wedding Despite Engagement Ring Reveal
- Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Faces Pressure Amid Team Struggles