Snow Causes School Closures and Delays in D.C. Area

WASHINGTON – A winter storm has brought the first significant snowfall of the season to the D.C. area, prompting numerous school closures and delays on Friday, December 5, 2025. With up to two inches of snow expected, travelers are advised to exercise caution.

The FOX 5 Weather Team reported that early morning conditions may lead to slick roads and hazardous travel. Parents should confirm the status of their child’s school as several institutions have already announced adjustments for the day.

Among the affected schools are:

ALEXANDRIA CITY SCHOOLS: Delayed two hours.

ARLINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed two hours.

FAIRFAX COUNTY SCHOOLS: Opening two hours late, employees required to report by 10 a.m.

FREDERICKSBURG CITY SCHOOLS: Closed.

LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS: Delayed two hours.

MANASSAS CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Closed.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed two hours.

Highland School also announced a two-hour delay, while Spotsylvania County Schools and Stafford County Schools will remain closed for the day.

In light of the inclement weather, parents are encouraged to stay updated via the FOX LOCAL app, which provides live updates and the latest information on school delays and closures.

The community can access the full list of affected schools through local news outlets. Authorities recommend that individuals stay indoors if possible and use caution while commuting.