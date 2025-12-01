News
Snow Expected to Hit Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio residents should prepare for snow as a new winter system approaches on Monday evening. The National Weather Service predicts that snow showers will begin late Monday and continue into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly throughout the day, starting at around 40 degrees and falling below freezing by afternoon due to a passing cold front. Strong winds from the west at 15-25 mph will make it feel even colder.
Meteorologists estimate that areas across Central Ohio could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with lesser amounts in the northwest and potentially more in the southeastern regions. The worst of the snowfall will likely occur early Tuesday morning, creating slippery conditions for the morning commute.
“Roads could be slippery for Tuesday morning,” a local meteorologist stated. “We’ll continue to monitor the snowfall totals as the system approaches.”
Following a brief respite from winter weather on Monday, residents can expect mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature around 35 degrees. Snow flurries are forecasted for later in the day.
Looking further ahead, additional snow is possible late in the week with more wintry weather expected to sweep through Central Ohio, including flurries on Thursday and a potential winter storm from Friday into Saturday.
As the situation develops, monitoring weather updates will be crucial for safe travel across the region.
Recent Posts
- Flyers’ Tyson Foerster Injured in Game Against Penguins
- WWE Raw Set for Exciting Matches in Glendale Tonight
- Jordon Hudson Shows Off New Mercedes-Benz in North Carolina
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty