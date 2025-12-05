News
Snow Falls in D.C. Area, Schools Delay Opening or Close
WASHINGTON – Snow is falling across parts of the Washington, D.C., area early Friday, prompting school closures and delays while creating a challenging commute for drivers. The snowfall marks the area’s first significant winter weather event this season.
The storm, which began early Friday morning, is expected to drop up to 2 inches of snow, leading to slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. As of 4:13 AM, various school districts have announced their plans in response to the weather.
Among the closures, Fredericksburg City Schools and Manassas City Public Schools are closed today. Other districts, such as Arlington County Public Schools and Fairfax County Schools, have opted for two-hour delays. Employees in Fairfax County must report no later than 10 a.m.
Local weather experts, including the 7News First Alert Weather Team, have issued warnings about potential worsening conditions. Culpeper County Schools confirmed essential personnel and custodians were to report on time, with all other staff being delayed by two hours.
In addition to school delays, organizations across the region are monitoring the impact of the storm. Prince George's County Schools will allow facility use after 2 PM but have suspended any athletic events before that time.
Individuals are encouraged to stay informed through local news outlets and apps for the latest updates on weather and school conditions. The FOX 5 Weather Team continues to provide forecasts and news regarding the evolving situation.
