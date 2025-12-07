Snow Shoveling Risks: Experts Warn of Heart Dangers

DES MOINES, Iowa — As winter approaches, many residents are bracing themselves for the substantial snowfall that may blanket their driveways and sidewalks. While some enjoy a snow day, others face the strenuous task of snow removal. However, experts say that shoveling snow, often seen as a routine chore, can be hazardous, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 200,000 adults were treated in emergency rooms for snow-shoveling injuries between 1990 and 2006, with over 1,600 deaths reported. “Shoveling snow may seem simple, but it can strain the heart severely, especially in cold weather,” said Dr. Barry Franklin, a retired American Heart Association expert.

With the winter season arriving, many are left wondering if there is an ideal age to stop shoveling snow. Dr. John Osborne advises that adults aged 65 and older should exercise caution, while Franklin suggests that anyone over the age of 45 should reassess their ability to perform such physical tasks.

The strain of heavy shoveling can be as demanding on the heart as undergoing a treadmill stress test, making it potentially fatal for those with pre-existing conditions. “Many individuals who are typically sedentary may attempt to shovel snow after infrequent physical exertion, which can lead to serious cardiac events,” noted Dr. Keith Churchwell, AHA volunteer president.

Common cardiovascular symptoms to be aware of include chest pain, lightheadedness, and irregular heart rhythms. If anyone experiences these symptoms while shoveling snow, they should stop immediately and seek medical assistance if symptoms persist.

For those who cannot avoid shoveling, experts recommend taking safety precautions. Instead of lifting snow, use a shovel to push or sweep it, and take frequent breaks. If possible, using a snow blower is a safer alternative, as it raises the heart rate to about 120 beats per minute compared to 170 beats per minute when shoveling.

In light of these risks, it may be wise to hire a snow removal service or seek help from neighbors and family members to avoid potential dangers associated with this winter task.