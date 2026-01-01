Snow Squall Warnings Issued Across Multiple Counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – A snow squall warning has been issued for several counties, including Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, and Otsego, effective until 8:15 p.m. local time on Monday. The warning was first reported at 7:29 p.m. when the National Weather Service detected a dangerous snow squall moving east at 40 mph, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions.

The weather service stated that locations impacted include Norwich, Paris, Hamilton, and Cooperstown. “Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes,” noted the forecast. Black ice, caused by quickly freezing wet roads, poses an additional risk, prompting officials to caution drivers to slow down and turn on headlights.

Authorities warn that visibility may suddenly drop to near zero during the squall, creating whiteout conditions. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow for additional travel time. Changes in visibility and slick road conditions can lead to accidents.

The advisory highlights that hazards may include intense bursts of heavy snow, gusty winds above 35 mph, and flash freezes making roads dangerously icy. Snow squalls are known to form rapidly and can occur even without a major storm forecast. They typically last less than an hour, resulting in minor accumulation but presenting significant travel risks.

As conditions worsen, experts advise drivers to avoid travel where possible, particularly during a snow squall. If already on the road, reduce speed, switch on both headlights and hazard lights, and maintain a safe following distance to mitigate the risk of accidents.

Travelers are also advised against sudden braking and encouraged to prepare their vehicles for winter conditions. A winter emergency kit should include blankets, food, water, and first-aid supplies, among other essential items to handle potential breakdowns or emergencies.

Understanding and heeding snow squall warnings can play a crucial role in reducing dangers associated with winter driving, particularly as conditions change swiftly. For comprehensive winter weather safety guidelines, individuals are directed to visit the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Safety page.