Snow and Wind Alerts Issued for Several States Ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The FOX19 NOW weather team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to expected snow accumulations beginning overnight Monday. Snow could continue into the early morning hours on Tuesday, with expected accumulations ranging from zero to three inches depending on location.

In addition to snow, some areas, particularly south and southeast of downtown, may experience freezing rain and sleet. Snowfall is predicted to exit the Tri-State area by late morning, but road conditions could become hazardous if untreated.

As temperatures remain just above freezing on Tuesday afternoon, any ice or snow that accumulates may linger. School delays, rather than cancellations, are anticipated depending on the road conditions.

In Wisconsin, winds of up to 40 mph are expected to accompany light snow showers throughout the evening. Snow advisories are in effect, including a Winter Weather Advisory for areas south of Highway 64 and a Blizzard Warning for the Northwoods. Snow accumulations could exceed two feet in some northern counties.

The National Weather Service warns of reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions due to high winds, especially in open areas. Snowfall totals around Central and Northern Wisconsin are expected to be between 1-6 inches, with higher amounts in the far north.

Travelers are advised to wait until conditions improve, as snow is expected to taper off on Wednesday. However, wind chills will drop temperatures into the single digits on Thursday and Friday mornings.

As a new storm system approaches this weekend, additional snowfall is likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with a potential First Alert Weather Day issued to monitor conditions.

In Vermont, a modified First Alert Weather Day is in effect until 7 PM today. Wind gusts may reach 45 mph in parts of Northern New York and the Champlain Valley. Any accumulated snow overnight is expected to be minimal, but roads could still be slippery.

Forecasters will continue to provide updates as the weather evolves, ensuring that residents are prepared for the Thanksgiving travel period.