Snowy Forecast for Boston as Nor’easter Approaches Next Week

BOSTON, MA — The Boston area and parts of Southern New England could receive their first measurable snow next week as a nor’easter is expected to affect the region from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Meteorologists are monitoring an active weather pattern leading up to the storm.

The incoming nor’easter’s track will significantly influence whether parts of the area experience snow or rain. Some regions in New England might receive a substantial snowfall, making this potentially the first notable snow of the season.

Although predictions remain preliminary, forecasters state that the storm is currently forming in Alaska, limiting available data. As the system moves closer to the West Coast, forecasting models will become more precise throughout the weekend.

Weather experts are hesitant to make firm predictions about snowfall totals and the rain-snow line. “It’s still early to determine specifics like timing and accumulation,” said a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “It’s essential for people to prepare, as their plans could be disrupted.”

The probability of at least an inch of snow across the region is depicted in a recent map based on European forecast models, highlighting various scenarios. “Ensemble forecasting is similar to tweaking a recipe to see how small changes can affect the outcome,” explained the meteorologist.

The location of the storm’s track will determine significantly what New England can expect from Tuesday into Wednesday. If the storm hugs the coast, warmer Atlantic air could lead to rain along the I-495 corridor. However, a track slightly offshore may keep colder air in place, possibly resulting in snowfall in Boston.

This winter, parts of the polar vortex are expected to bring frigid air to the U.S., leading to below-average temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s in the coming weeks. Until the storm develops further, residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared.

More updates will be provided as the storm approaches, allowing for clearer forecasts later this weekend.