Soccer and Barbecue Take Center Stage in D.C. This Weekend

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia is gearing up for a packed weekend as the FIFA Club World Cup and the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle coincide, prompting several road closures.

The FIFA Club World Cup will feature a match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia on Sunday at Audi Field. This global soccer tournament brings together top club teams from around the world, marking a historic moment as it takes place in the U.S. for the first time. At the same time, the National Capital Barbecue Battle celebrates its 33rd year with barbecue competitions, live music, and family-friendly activities.

The D.C. police announced that traffic around Audi Field will be affected due to the game and festivities. Roads will close on T Street from First Street to 2nd Street, and several other streets will be designated as Emergency No Parking areas from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Vehicles parked in these areas may be ticketed or towed.

Despite a heat wave forecast for the region, both events are expected to draw large crowds. The barbecue battle will fill Pennsylvania Avenue with fans eager for tasty food and fun, while soccer enthusiasts will cheer passionately for their teams at Audi Field.

Public safety officials advise attendees to plan ahead and use public transportation whenever possible to avoid traffic. With soccer and barbecue competing for attention, this weekend promises to be a vibrant and lively experience for all in D.C.

For those looking for an exciting outing, both events offer an opportunity to enjoy entertainment and community spirit while navigating the temporary road closures.