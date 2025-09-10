U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium

ATLANTA, Georgia – The U.S. Soccer Federation is finalizing plans for a friendly match against Portugal in March, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the likely venue, multiple sources told ESPN.

If confirmed, this match would mark the first time Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has played in the U.S. since 2014, when he was part of Real Madrid’s tour. During this time, a model named Kathryn Mayorga reopened a sexual assault case against him related to an alleged incident from 2009 in Las Vegas. Ronaldo has denied these allegations, and the Las Vegas Police Department did not file any charges.

Sources also indicated that Belgium may be another potential opponent for the U.S. during this window, which is the last international period before the 2026 World Cup. Both matches are contingent on their respective teams qualifying for the World Cup while avoiding intercontinental playoffs in March. Belgium currently sits second in UEFA Group J, just one point behind North Macedonia, but with a game in hand. The two teams will meet in Ghent on Wednesday.

Portugal leads UEFA Group F on goal difference after a commanding 5-0 win against Armenia, with two goals from Ronaldo. The Athletic was the first to report that Belgium and Portugal were being considered as possible opponents for the U.S. in March.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer and the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL. It will also host eight matches during next summer’s World Cup.

Both teams are owned by Arthur J. Blank, who has contributed $50 million toward building new training facilities for the U.S. Soccer Federation in nearby Fayetteville, Georgia.

The last meeting between the U.S. and Portugal occurred in 2017, ending in a 1-1 draw in Leiria, where Weston McKennie scored on his national team debut. The last encounter between the U.S. and Belgium was during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the U.S. lost 2-1 in the Round of 16 despite a heroic performance from goalkeeper Tim Howard.