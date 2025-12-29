Social Security Administration Plans to Cut Field Office Visits by Half

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Social Security Administration (SSA) is looking to reduce visits to its field offices by 50% for fiscal year 2026. This significant change comes as part of an internal plan that raises concerns among community advocates about the future of public service accessibility.

According to an internal SSA document shared with The Associated Press, the agency aims to limit field office visits to a maximum of 15 million next fiscal year, down from over 31.6 million visits reported from October 2024 to September 2025. This plan seeks to overhaul how the agency interacts with the public, reflecting a shift towards online services.

Barton Mackey, a spokesperson for the SSA, emphasized that the agency’s field offices remain essential for providing in-person services to approximately 75 million Americans who receive monthly benefits. Mackey stated, “Field offices are, and will always remain, our front-line, providing in-person services.”

Advocates for the SSA, however, worry that this move indicates a push for more automation and less personal interaction. Jessica LaPointe, a union leader representing thousands of SSA workers, noted that field offices are crucial for individuals lacking access to technology to manage their benefits online. “They should be able to walk into an office to get help,” she said.

The SSA’s goal to curb foot traffic seems counterintuitive as some offices continue to see rising visitor numbers. Chris Delaney, a claims specialist at the SSA field office in Hudson, reported his office sees 30 to 60 visitors daily, highlighting the increasing need for in-person assistance. “Having people in the office when they need it is important,” Delaney said.

Despite the shift towards digital services, the SSA’s operational plan also includes a commitment to provide appointments within 30 days, aiming to improve current scheduling delays.

The plan to reduce in-person visits runs alongside efforts to modernize SSA services under the leadership of the Trump administration, which has faced scrutiny over service disruptions and staffing cuts. In October, Democracy Forward filed a lawsuit demanding transparency regarding these changes. LaPointe criticized the lack of public dialogue about the agency’s evolving service model, saying, “What they’re doing is void of public input.”

SSA has already faced closures at several rural offices this year due to staffing issues. Although some offices are temporarily closed for maintenance, advocates warn of the potential long-term impacts on service accessibility.

Mackey’s comments reinforce the SSA’s goal to adapt by utilizing technology to enhance efficiency. “More Americans are choosing to easily and quickly manage their benefits online or over the phone,” he noted, hinting at an ongoing transition towards a more digital-first approach.

As discussions around this significant change continue, many are left wondering how these decisions will ultimately affect millions of Americans who rely on Social Security services.