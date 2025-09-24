Social Security Administration to End Paper Checks by September 30

Washington, D.C. — The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a significant change in payment methods, mandating that recipients switch to electronic payments by September 30. This decision affects around 70 million Americans who receive monthly benefits, including retirees, individuals with disabilities, and survivors of deceased workers.

The SSA’s move aims to enhance the speed and security of payments while reducing the risk of mail delays and theft associated with paper checks. Drew Powers, founder of Powers Financial Group, explained that electronic payments are a step towards minimizing financial abuse of the elderly, remarking, ‘A senior citizen’s mailbox is a prime entry point for theft and fraud.’

As of the deadline, all payments will either be directly deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto prepaid debit cards. The change comes as part of the agency’s modernization efforts, following a history of staffing cuts and office closures under the Trump administration.

Beneficiaries who still receive paper checks, numbering about 500,000, represent only 0.8 percent of all Social Security recipients. To ease this transition, the SSA has provided instructions for enrollees on how to set up direct deposits through their “my Social Security” accounts, with assistance available via a dedicated hotline.

Electronic payments are not only more efficient but also cost-effective, averaging 15 cents per electronic transaction compared to 50 cents for paper checks. This transition is projected to save the government more than $2 million annually.

According to a statement from a Social Security spokesperson, the SSA is actively reaching out to those affected to ensure they are informed about the changes and understand how to switch to electronic payments. ‘The vast majority of recipients have already switched to direct deposit for receiving their funds,’ the spokesperson noted.

Experts suggest that while the change presents a learning curve, it is essential for beneficiaries to stay vigilant against potential scams, particularly phishing attempts. Drew Powers highlighted that both seniors and their caretakers must be cautious to navigate the new online payment systems safely.

As the SSA prepares for its transition, beneficiaries are encouraged to act promptly to ensure a seamless shift to electronic payments before the deadline.