Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%

Washington, D.C. — The Social Security Administration (SSA) is aiming to reduce the number of visits to its field offices by 50% during the 2026 fiscal year, which started in October. This ambitious goal follows over 31 million visits to these offices in the previous year, with the agency now targeting a cap of 15 million visits.

Under the leadership of Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano, the SSA seeks to encourage more people to interact with its services online rather than visiting offices in person or making phone calls. Despite this shift towards technology, Bisignano assured that the agency is not eliminating field offices.

The agency plans to enhance its online self-service options, allowing users to check their claims status and access their accounts digitally. This move comes as staffing in the SSA’s field offices has fallen significantly, with nearly 2,000 positions reduced over the past year. Additionally, many employees had their roles shifted to manage the national phone line, further straining available staff.

A spokesperson for the SSA stated that the new strategy reflects customers’ changing service preferences, aiming to implement “national scale, improved workflows, and modern technology.” However, not every claimant may feel comfortable or able to utilize online services.

Michelle Spadafore, a senior attorney at the New York Legal Assistance Group, acknowledged the benefits of more online options but urged the need for in-person support for individuals who may struggle with digital navigation due to mental health or technological barriers.

Another anonymous agency employee expressed concern, noting, “If they want fewer people coming in the front door, the average person will need to be able to do a lot more online.” This shift towards technology has faced its share of challenges, including heightened identity verification requirements that have frustrated some users.

Critics in Congress, including Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren, have raised alarm over the plan. Wyden stated that the goal of reducing office visits could worsen service quality and accessibility, while Warren argued that it may hinder Americans’ ability to receive their benefits.

The SSA is also implementing a plan to centralize claims processing, which would consolidate work currently conducted in field offices, as described by Sriubas, the SSA’s chief of field operations, in a recent email to staff.

“The existing model no longer serves the public or our people,” Sriubas said, advocating for a more national system that maximizes efficiency. Yet, this transformation raises concerns among staff about future job stability as the SSA seeks to focus on increased online capability.

Union representatives, including Jessica LaPointe from the American Federation of Government Employees, highlighted that employees have had no say in the centralization process and labeled it as a mismanagement of resources amid ongoing staffing challenges.

Amid these changes, the SSA is also committed to establishing goals to schedule appointments within 30 days and reducing wait times to 20 minutes. However, employees warn that achieving these objectives will be difficult without additional staffing resources.

Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, noted that while centralization has potential advantages, it is unreasonable to expect improvements in service amid significant staffing reductions.