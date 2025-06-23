$5,108 Social Security Payments Arrive This Week for Millions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, millions of Americans will receive Social Security payments, including some checks worth up to $5,108. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to issue these payments on Wednesday, June 18, and they apply to retirees and those receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

The payments are part of a staggered distribution system based on recipients’ birth dates. Those born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their payments on this date. Earlier payments this month went to individuals born between the 1st and 10th. Beneficiaries who received their benefits prior to May 1997 follow a different schedule, receiving their payments on the third of each month regardless of their birth date.

The SSA has reported that around 70 million Americans benefit from Social Security, which can serve as a financial lifeline amidst rising living costs. The average monthly benefit for retirees is currently approximately $1,976, with some eligible for the maximum benefit of $5,108.

SSDI recipients receive about $1,580 on average, while the maximum benefit for SSDI is also up to $4,018. For survivor benefits, the average payout is $1,832. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments average $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples.

The SSA urges beneficiaries to wait three business days before reaching out if their expected payment does not arrive. Inflation remains a concern, making timely payments crucial for those relying on Social Security as their primary income source.

In addition, the SSA plans to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 in October, which could further impact benefit amounts for recipients aiming to keep pace with inflation. Social Security continues to be an essential support system for many American households.