Social Security Payments Adjusted for September Amid Program’s 90th Anniversary

WASHINGTON — As Social Security marks its 90th anniversary, millions of Americans are preparing for the upcoming September payments from the program. However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is facing projections of insolvency within the next decade.

The SSA sends monthly payments to beneficiaries, but the exact payment dates vary based on recipients’ birth dates. Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor benefits and filed claims after May 1, 1997, will receive payments on the second, third, or fourth Wednesdays of the month. Meanwhile, those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see their payments on the first of each month.

In September this year, the SSI payment was issued earlier, on August 29, ahead of Labor Day, which falls on September 1. This adjustment is customary when the first of the month coincides with a holiday or weekend.

The specific dates for Social Security payments for September 2025 are as follows:

September 3: For individuals born between the 21st and 31st of their birth month.

September 10: For individuals born between the 1st and 10th of their birth month.

September 17: For individuals born between the 11th and 20th of their birth month.

The SSA advises recipients that if they do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date, they should first contact their bank for possible delays. If payment issues persist, the SSA can be reached at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) for further assistance.

Each month, the SSA mails over 74 million checks to beneficiaries, including retirees, survivors, and individuals with disabilities. The SSA emphasizes that electronic payments are safer compared to paper checks, but it is vital to address any discrepancies promptly.

As discussions continue around the sustainability of Social Security, recipients are encouraged to stay informed about their payment schedules and options available through the SSA’s administrative channels.