Social Security Payments: Changes and Schedule for September 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, millions of Americans will receive their Social Security payments for September 2025, though some checks may be smaller than expected due to recent changes from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

About 71 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, with payments typically scheduled based on birthdates. The second round of this month’s benefits will arrive on Wednesday, September 17 for those born after the 20th. Individuals born between the 11th and 20th of the month received theirs on September 10, while those born from the 1st to the 10th received their checks earlier.

New policies introduced by the SSA have led to recent reductions in monthly benefits for individuals who have been overpaid. Starting in July 2025, the SSA began withholding 50% of benefits from those who have outstanding overpayments and have not entered repayment plans. The agency is attempting to recover billions in accidental overpayments.

Those affected by this change may notice that their September benefits are lower. Although the SSA has not disclosed how many beneficiaries are impacted, records indicate they sought to reclaim overpayments from approximately 2 million people in the last fiscal year.

The SSA advises beneficiaries who did not receive payments on scheduled dates to allow for three mailing days before reaching out to the agency, noting that 99% of payments are made electronically. Additionally, residents who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) should have already received their September payment on August 29 due to the Labor Day holiday falling on September 1.

Importantly, the last month to receive paper Social Security checks is September 2025. Following an executive order, the SSA will cease issuing paper checks starting October 1, 2025, requiring beneficiaries to use direct deposit or Accept a Direct Express card.

Overall, the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) saw a modest increase to 2.5% this year, down from previous years. As the SSA continues to adapt to changing circumstances, beneficiaries are encouraged to stay informed about their payment schedules and any changes affecting their benefits.