Social Security Payments Scheduled for December 2025 Announced

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its payment schedule for December 2025, which affects millions of Americans. These funds are essential for many recipients, particularly those aged 65 and older, as Social Security is a critical source of income for about 30% of this demographic.

Payments are typically distributed based on beneficiaries’ birth dates. Those born from the first to the tenth of the month will receive their payments on the second Wednesday, which is December 10. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payments on the third Wednesday, December 17, while those born after the 20th can expect their payments on the fourth Wednesday, December 24.

For individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), checks will be issued on December 1. However, due to January 1 being a federal holiday, the January SSI payment will be delivered on December 31, 2025.

The SSA notes that if January 1 falls on a weekend or holiday, payments may be sent early. This practice ensures that beneficiaries receive their funds on time, allowing them to manage their monthly expenses effectively.

In Rhode Island, thousands are set to receive their monthly Social Security checks as the year concludes. Starting early next year, recipients will see an increase in their monthly benefits, thanks to a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) implemented in January 2026.

The SSA has emphasized the importance of direct deposit for recipients, having phased out paper checks in favor of electronic payments. More than 99% of beneficiaries now receive their funds directly to their bank accounts or on Direct Express cards.

For those unsure about the status of their payment, the SSA advises waiting three additional mailing days if the payment is not received on its expected date. Beneficiaries can contact the SSA at 800-772-1213 for further assistance.

Social Security will undergo changes as new COLA rates are calculated based on inflation data, with recent figures indicating a cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8% for the upcoming year. This adjustment, aimed at helping seniors and other beneficiaries keep pace with rising costs, is intended to offer some relief amidst persistent economic challenges.