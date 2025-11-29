Business
December Social Security Payments Set to Arrive, Early Payment Confirmed
Social Security payments for December are set to be distributed to recipients, with all benefits processed on schedule following the recent government shutdown that lasted from October to mid-November. Monthly funds will be sent out according to the usual timetable, determined by the recipient’s birthday.
The first payments will be issued on the second Wednesday of December (Dec. 10) for those born between the 1st and the 10th of the month. Additional payments will be sent on the third Wednesday (Dec. 17) for those with birthdays from the 11th to the 20th, and on the fourth Wednesday (Dec. 24) for those born after the 20th.
Individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive their benefits on Dec. 1, with the January payment arriving early on Dec. 31 due to the New Year’s Day holiday. These changes are part of standard operating procedures for the Social Security Administration (SSA) to ensure timely distributions.
It’s important to note that as of October, all beneficiaries must use direct deposit or a Direct Express card to receive their payments, as mandated by an executive order to eliminate paper checks. In Rhode Island alone, more than 240,000 residents receive Social Security benefits every month.
The Social Security Administration will also issue information regarding potential payment delays or issues. If a recipient does not receive their payment on the expected date, they are advised to wait three additional mailing days before contacting the SSA for further assistance.
To stay updated on future benefits, individuals can create an account on the SSA’s website to monitor their payment status and get help with other services, including Medicare and retirement plans.
The annual inflation adjustment, known as the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), will begin affecting payments starting in December as well. This year’s adjustment is pegged at 2.8%, providing an estimated $56 more per month for the average beneficiary. As inflation remains a concern, the SSA continues to adjust payments to support those dependent on these funds.
For any issues regarding lost or missing payments, beneficiaries should reach out to the SSA directly at 1-800-772-1213 during weekdays for prompt customer service. Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time to address any concerns.
