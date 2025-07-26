Sofia Black D’Elia Joins Cast of Upcoming Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Into the Sky’

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Sofia Black D’Elia and Arturo Castro are the latest additions to the cast of Into the Sky, a new sci-fi comedy thriller from Thunderbird Ventures and other production companies. The film, directed by Drew Mylrea and Evan Wolf Buxbaum, follows the character Richardson as he struggles to reconnect with his estranged wife while facing a series of alien abductions.

The film’s official logline promises a blend of comedy and excitement: “Richardson desperately tries to reconnect with his estranged wife—but keeps getting abducted by aliens.” This unique premise has attracted a stellar cast, including Jonathan Rudnitsky, Annabel O’Hagan, and Jon Bass.

Directors Mylrea and Buxbaum shared their vision for the film, stating, “[Into the Sky is] a shot of adrenaline with a dash of romance. Reminiscent of the big popcorn flicks of the 90s that made us want to make films, it’s equal parts thrilling and unexpected. Basically, it’s the kind of movie we want to watch.”

Both Mylrea and Buxbaum are making their feature film debut as co-directors. Mylrea has previously directed Small Town, Big Story and Spy Intervention, while Buxbaum has primarily worked as a producer, partnering with Mylrea in the past.

The production for Into the Sky wrapped up recently in New York City, with a target release date set for 2026. Talks with sales partners are currently in progress to secure distribution for the film.

Richardson is represented by several agencies, including Artists First and UTA. Black D’Elia has representation from Brookside and CAA, while Castro is represented by WME and other entertainment firms.