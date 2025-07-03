Sofia Kenin Faces Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Wimbledon

London, England – Sofia Kenin, the 28th seed and former Australian Open champion, is set to face off against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round of Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday. The match is important for both players as Kenin aims to advance to the third round for the second consecutive year after a strong start in the tournament.

Kenin began her Wimbledon campaign with a victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend, winning in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. During that match, Kenin demonstrated solid form, getting three quarters of her first serves in and converting four of ten break points. “Winning the first set tie-break gave me a lot of momentum,” Kenin said in a post-match interview.

On the other side, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro enters this match with an advantage of confidence after receiving a walkover victory against Ella Seidel in her opening round. Maneiro, 22, managed to display her skill on grass, winning 77% of her first-serve points and hitting 52 winners. She reached the third round in three of her last four Grand Slam appearances, but will face her toughest test yet against seasoned player Kenin.

Dimers, a sports betting analysis firm, conducted simulations of the match and predicts that Kenin has a 69% chance of winning, while Maneiro holds a 31% chance. “Our data suggests Kenin is favored to win based on recent performance and match conditions,” said Greg Butyn, a Dimers data analyst.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:25 PM ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Fans can watch the match on ESPN and BBC channels, with online streaming available through ESPN digital platforms.

With high stakes for both competitors, this clash is expected to be a key moment in the women’s singles tournament as Kenin looks to capitalize on her experience, while Maneiro hopes to upset the former champion.