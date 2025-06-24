Sofia Kenin Faces Kimberly Birrell in Eastbourne WTA Matchup

Eastbourne, England – Sofia Kenin will take on Kimberly Birrell in a first-round match at the WTA Eastbourne International on Tuesday. Both players are looking to establish momentum before Wimbledon next week.

Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, has been struggling to find her best form after losing in the first round of the Nottingham Open to Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-2 earlier this month. Despite making it through qualifying, Kenin’s performance in recent matches has not been up to her championship standards.

On the other hand, Birrell comes into this match after a solid start to her grass court season, reaching the quarter-finals at the Birmingham Classic before being ousted by Greet Minnen. However, her subsequent performances, including an early exit at the Libema Open and another loss in Nottingham, raise questions about her consistency.

Statistically, Kenin has a 66% chance of winning this matchup according to predictive analytics used by Stats Insider. The current betting odds place Kenin at $1.44 to win and Birrell at $2.75, suggesting that the matchup could be tightly contested.

Fans can expect a close and competitive match as both players strive to build confidence on the grass surface. Kenin has historically been less comfortable on grass, while Birrell’s recent qualifiers have given her a fighting spirit. The match is set to begin at 8:00 PM AEST.