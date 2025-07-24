Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Citi DC Open Showdown

Washington, D.C. — Sofia Kenin, the sixth seed, is set to play against qualifier Taylor Townsend in the second round of the Citi DC Open 2025 on July 24. The match will take place at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Kenin earned her spot in the round of 16 by defeating American Hailey Baptiste in a tough match, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4). Despite Baptiste leading with a break at 5-4 in the second set, Kenin managed to recover and dominated in the tiebreak.

Townsend, who reached the main draw through qualifiers, downed World No. 37 Tatjana Maria, winning 6-4, 7-5. Townsend showcased her resilience, overcoming a 4-0 deficit in the second set to secure the victory.

Both players have faced each other only twice, with their rivalry tied at 1-1. Kenin won their latest encounter at Wimbledon earlier this month, where she dominated the match.

The odds for the match favor Kenin, who has a moneyline of -190 compared to Townsend’s +145. Kenin’s solid game on hard courts this season and her winning history against Townsend put her in a strong position as she aims for another straight-sets victory.

Fans can catch the action live on Tennis Channel in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK, with an anticipated match time around 1:00 PM local time.