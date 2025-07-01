Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener

London, England — Sofia Kenin will battle Taylor Townsend in the first round of the Wimbledon Women’s Singles on July 1, 2025. The match is set to begin at 1:15 PM ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kenin, the 28th seed, is considered the favorite, with a 65% probability of winning, according to Dimers’ advanced tennis model. The model conducted 10,000 simulations that support Kenin’s status as the likely victor against Townsend.

“We have analyzed the latest data and conducted extensive simulations for this match,” said Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers. “Our prediction indicates Kenin has a significant edge with a 65% win probability compared to Townsend’s 35%.”

Kenin enters Wimbledon with a 23-15 record for the year, having reached the quarter-finals in Dubai and performed well at the Charleston Open. However, she faced early exits in her last two grass tournaments, including a loss to Kimberly Birrell in Eastbourne.

On the other hand, Townsend, who recently qualified for Wimbledon, has a lesser singles record in 2025, sitting at 10-10. She is more known for her doubles achievements but remains hopeful entering this contest after defeating several players in the qualifying rounds without dropping a set.

In their previous encounter, Townsend won against Kenin at the 2024 Charleston Open, planting seeds of rivalry. However, most analysts predict Kenin will prevail, partly due to her superior experience as a former Grand Slam champion. Details on betting odds include Kenin at -225 and Townsend at +175, demonstrating the expected disparity in their performance capabilities.

As the match day approaches, anticipation builds around this keenly contested event amidst the prestigious Wimbledon sets.