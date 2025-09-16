Sofía Vergara Misses 2025 Emmys Due to Allergic Reaction

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sofía Vergara was unable to present at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, due to an unexpected allergic reaction affecting her eye. Vergara, 53, shared her experience on Instagram, humorously stating, “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car! 🤣🤣” alongside photos and videos from the emergency room.

The actress revealed that she experienced a severe allergic reaction that caused her eye to swell significantly. In her Instagram post, she included a close-up of her eye and a video of herself rinsing it out in a hospital sink. Eye allergies, or allergic conjunctivitis, are common and can result from various triggers such as pollen, pet dander, or certain cosmetics.

Vergara was set to join nearly 40 other presenters at the Emmy ceremony, an event typically filled with glamour and excitement. However, her absence was felt among her fans and peers, who quickly flooded her comments with messages of support and well-wishes.

Despite her medical setback, Vergara has a busy schedule ahead. Fans can look forward to her ongoing projects, including her role in Netflix’s “Griselda.” With her humor and resilience, followers are eager to see her back on the red carpet as soon as she recovers.

The evening continued with many notable moments, and the winners included HBO Max‘s “The Pitt” for Outstanding Drama Series and Apple TV+’s “The Studio” for Outstanding Comedy Series. Audiences missed Vergara’s lively presence, which has become a staple at such award shows.