Sofia Vergara Reflects on Her Past with Childhood Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Sofia Vergara shared a childhood photo on Instagram on August 8, 2025, that took her followers down memory lane. The picture shows her as a young girl in Barranquilla, Colombia, sporting a dark blonde bob and a sailor outfit. This snapshot contrasts sharply with her current look, featuring long, glossy brunette hair.

Vergara, now 53, is best known for her role on the hit television show Modern Family. She has been the highest-paid actress on U.S. television for three consecutive years—2016, 2017, and 2018. Her followers were quick to react to the old picture, with one commenting, “That cute little girl would go on to conquer the world!”

In her post, Vergara reminisced about her roots, noting her deep ties to her hometown. She has a son, Manolo, who was born in 1991 when she was just 18 years old. She shares him with her high school sweetheart, Joe González. The family moved to Miami in 1998, after a tragic incident involving her uncle.

Vergara has frequently spoken about her early motherhood, stating, “I wish I was older sometimes, because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother. But it is what it is.” She later excitedly shared that she and Manolo are launching an empanada brand called Eat Toma, celebrating their culinary heritage.

In recent news, Vergara made headlines for her knee surgery and subsequent recovery, sharing updates with her fans. She expressed gratitude for her boyfriend’s support during her recovery, though they have since split. Additionally, her recent divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, finalized in 2024, added further media attention to her personal life.

As she navigates her post-divorce life, Vergara has mentioned she is open to love but has specific preferences for her next relationship. “I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare,” she shared during an interview.

Despite her busy life and public persona, Vergara enjoys reflecting on her past and the journey that has shaped her into the woman she is today.