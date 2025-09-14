Sofía Vergara Stuns in Strapless Jumpsuit on AGT Panel

Los Angeles, CA – Sofía Vergara captured attention on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, by sharing stunning images from the America’s Got Talent judges panel. The 53-year-old actress looked elegant in a white strapless jumpsuit featuring a fuzzy top half, showcasing a statement feather fluff neckline.

In one photo, Vergara posed with her adopted chihuahua, Amore, whom she welcomed into her life shortly after her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The beloved pup has become a regular feature in her Instagram posts, much to the delight of her fans.

The carousel of images also included fellow judge Howie Mandel enjoying time with AGT host Terry Crews. Vergara captioned her post, stating, “We r having the best time!!@agt???” signaling her joy in being part of the show.

This season, which is the 20th for America’s Got Talent, kicked off on May 27, 2025, with the returning judges, including Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. The show recently completed its Quarter-finals on September 9, where Team Recycled advanced to the finals, receiving a Golden Buzzer from Mandel.

In addition to her work on AGT, Vergara is set to make an appearance at the upcoming 77th annual Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Her ongoing fashion-forward choices continue to capture the attention of the entertainment world.