Business
Solana’s Growth Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2025
New York, NY — Solana has caught the attention of investors as its price rises, suggesting it could outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum in the coming years. As of September 12, 2025, Solana’s market cap is $130 billion, with a price of $239.03, reflecting a 6.23% change.
Over the past year, Solana’s price has surged approximately 65%, driven by extensive adoption among financial institutions, recent network upgrades, and ongoing filings for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on Solana. Despite this growth, Solana remains 27% below its all-time high of $294, achieved in 2021, raising questions about its trajectory.
Solana utilizes an energy-efficient consensus mechanism and cannot be mined, standing in contrast to Bitcoin, which relies on a more energy-intensive method. As a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, Solana facilitates the creation of tokens and applications that have boosted its developer ecosystem. In 2024, Solana welcomed 7,625 new developers, an 83% increase from the previous year, surpassing Ethereum’s 6,456.
Significant developments include Solana processing 81% of decentralized exchange transactions and 64% of NFT mints. Major asset managers, such as Franklin Templeton and Fidelity, have submitted applications for Solana spot price ETFs. If approved, Solana would follow Bitcoin and Ethereum in gaining greater market stability.
Upgrades like the Aspenglow protocol and Firedance client aim to enhance Solana’s network throughput, pushing speeds closer to a theoretical maximum of 65,000 transactions per second (TPS). This continued advancement positions Solana as a frontrunner among blockchain technologies, directly competing against Ethereum and Cardano.
Adding to the potential for growth, Solana has partnered with major banks, including Bank of America and HSBC, to tokenize various financial assets. These collaborations underscore Solana’s commitment to transforming traditional financial markets.
While Solana remains a high-risk investment compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum, those with disposable income may find it an appealing option as they seek long-term gains. It’s a call to action for investors who have $1,000 to spare and are willing to embrace the risks of the cryptocurrency market.
Analyst Leo Sun has reported extensively on the cryptocurrency sector, emphasizing Solana’s bright prospects in the evolving digital asset landscape.
