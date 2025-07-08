Solgaleo Joins Pokemon GO Raids: Trainers Prepare for Battle

San Francisco, California – Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo will debut in 5-star raids in Pokemon GO from July 8 to July 14, 2025. This powerful Psychic/Steel type is known for its high combat power and unique moveset, making it a challenging opponent for trainers.

Trainers should build their teams with Dark, Fire, Ghost, or Ground type Pokemon to effectively battle Solgaleo. Notably, Mega and Shadow Pokemon enhance damage output, providing a strategic edge in these raids.

Solgaleo possesses an impressive maximum CP of 4570, alongside strong stats: Attack 255, Defense 191, and Stamina 264. It offers double resistance to Poison and Psychic attacks, making it tough against common raiders. However, it is weak to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground types, which trainers need to focus on when preparing their raid lineups.

Leading contenders to defeat Solgaleo include Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blaziken, and Primal Groudon, among others, with recommended movesets aimed at maximizing damage. Trainers are advised to coordinate, as taking down Solgaleo typically requires four to six high-level trainers for a safer result.

Weather conditions affecting Solgaleo’s power should also be monitored, with Windy and Snow providing boosts to its CP. Trainers can use remote raid platforms to find other participants, ensuring a robust team is assembled for the fight.

It’s critical to capitalize on catching opportunities post-battle using Golden Razz Berries and curveball throws, especially since a perfect Solgaleo will have high individual values important for future fusion with Necrozma.

As excitement builds around Solgaleo’s arrival, trainers are reminded to strategize and prepare, ensuring they won’t miss out on adding this iconic Pokémon to their collections.