Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026

Tokyo, Japan – Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko recently hinted at an exciting development for fans in 2026. His announcement comes after the record-breaking success of the series’ second season released in January 2025.

In a New Year message on social media, Kaneko wrote, “Something truly exciting might happen for SL fans! I’m sorry, but please, please wait just a little longer…!!!” This statement has sparked speculation about a possible third season or other projects related to the animated series.

Despite ongoing rumors of delays, Kaneko’s message seems to inspire hope. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation regarding season 3. Last November, Kaneko also teased happy news, indicating that something significant may be announced soon.

For those unfamiliar, Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong‘s South Korean web novel and follows the journey of a weak hunter named Sung Jin-Woo. The story revolves around his transformation after he is chosen by a mysterious program called the System. This journey involves battling monsters while he uncovers the secrets of his newfound powers.

The first season premiered in January 2024, quickly becoming a sensation on Crunchyroll. The second season built on this success, and its popularity has led to talks of a possible film adaptation rumored for 2026.

In this context, Kaneko’s hints have invigorated interest among fans. Returning to the well-regarded plot and character development, fans are hopeful that the upcoming announcements will elevate their favorite series even further.

As 2026 approaches, fans continue to speculate about the future of Solo Leveling, eagerly awaiting more updates from Kaneko and the production team.