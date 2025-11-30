Solo Leveling Surpasses 900K Ratings as Fans Await Season 3 Announcement

SEOUL, South Korea — The dark fantasy manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling, has reached a remarkable milestone on Crunchyroll, garnering over 900,000 user ratings as of November 26, 2025. This achievement makes Solo Leveling the first anime on the streaming platform to hit this landmark.

Fans eagerly anticipate official news regarding Season 3 as the series edges closer to one million ratings, just 100,000 away from this unprecedented threshold. Earlier this year, Solo Leveling was recognized as the most-viewed anime on Crunchyroll, further solidifying its popularity.

In July, it became the most-rated title on the platform with an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 610,000 reviews. Despite the increasing number of ratings, the series has maintained its high user rating throughout its run.

At the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Solo Leveling claimed victory in nine out of thirteen categories, including Best New Anime and Best Action Anime. Aleks Le won Best Anime Voice Artist Performance in English for his role as the main character, Sung Jinwoo. However, the night sparked conversations among fans who believed another series, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, deserved more accolades.

Although Solo Leveling’s success continues, the absence of news regarding Season 3 has left fans anxious. While staff from Aniplex and A-1 Pictures have hinted that an announcement is imminent, no specific details have surfaced.

Meanwhile, popular titles such as Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer are set to return in 2026, overshadowing Solo Leveling’s silence. Since wrapping its twelve-episode second season on March 30, 2025, fans have speculated about a potential Solo Leveling movie, with no confirmation on its nature.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, a key staff member teased an upcoming announcement regarding Solo Leveling, stating, “I know what the world is waiting for.” Until then, fans can view Seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll while awaiting more news.