News
Solo Traveler Enjoys Exclusive First Class Experience on Singapore Airlines
SINGAPORE – Matthew Klint, a travel blogger, found himself in a unique situation when he became the sole passenger in first class on a Singapore Airlines flight from Jakarta to Singapore. This unusual opportunity occurred on December 1, 2025, as Klint boarded the Boeing 777-300 aircraft, which typically features four first-class seats.
Upon arrival, the cabin crew welcomed Klint warmly, with the purser, Christine, confirming that he was the only passenger aboard. The flight was a brief journey of approximately 546 miles, allowing Klint to enjoy the premium service and spacious seats designed for comfort.
The first-class seats on the Singapore Airlines 777 measure 35 inches in width and can convert into beds that are 81 inches long. The design prioritizes privacy and comfort, with ample storage for personal items. Despite the lack of overhead bins, the cabin had a relaxed feel.
For the meal, Klint ordered scrambled eggs and French toast, served with hot pastries, fruit, yogurt, and coffee. Although other regional breakfast options were available, like Nasi Kuning Udang Serundeng and Chicken Congee, he opted for a lighter meal, knowing he had a long-haul flight to London ahead.
After a prompt meal service following takeoff, the flight arrived early at Singapore’s Changi Airport, providing Klint enough time for a brief visit to the airport’s luxury Private Room before his next flight. This experience underscores Singapore Airlines’ reputation for high-quality service, even on shorter routes.
Matthew Klint, who travels more than 200,000 miles annually and has visited over 135 countries, documented this flight on his blog, Live and Let’s Fly. He highlighted how, despite Singapore Airlines ceasing to sell first class on many regional flights, this route remained an exception.
As airlines face challenges in the travel world, this flight serves as a reminder of the alignment between exceptional service and passenger experience in premium travel.
