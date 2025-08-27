Solve Today’s Wordle: August 27 Hint and Answer

NEW YORK, NY — Wordle enthusiasts, it’s time to solve today’s puzzle for August 27. Today’s answer is filled with clues that can help you on your journey.

Originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wordle quickly became an international sensation. Every day, players worldwide attempt to guess a five-letter word using six guesses based on letter feedback.

Today’s hint is that the word starts with the letter ‘T’ and ends with ‘R’. Additionally, it contains two vowels and has five unique letters. One helpful strategy is to begin your guesses with common letters like S, T, R, or N.

The fast-growing popularity of Wordle saw it acquired by The New York Times in January 2022, after it had reached millions of daily players in just a few months. This created a dedicated community eager to share results without revealing answers.

If you think today’s answer might be tricky, here’s one last clue: think of a tall building. Ready for the reveal? The answer is… TOWER.

A tower is often a tall structure, typically part of castles or churches. In everyday language, to tower over something means to be much taller or more significant than something else.

For those who enjoy a challenge, Wordle’s ‘Hard Mode’ can make guessing trickier. In this mode, any letters identified must be included in subsequent guesses.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s game, where another exciting Wordle awaits your discovery!