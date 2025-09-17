Solving Today’s Wordle: Tips and Today’s Answer Revealed

San Francisco, CA — For daily Wordle players, mastering the game takes practice and insight. Wordle players face the challenge of guessing the correct five-letter word within six attempts. The game offers feedback after each guess, highlighting correct letters in green, misplaced letters in yellow, and incorrect letters in gray.

The game progresses through five rounds, beginning with an initial guess that provides essential clues. If players successfully guess the word, they move to the next challenge while retaining clues from earlier rounds. However, it’s essential to remember that the frequency of highlighted letters does not indicate how many times they appear in the final word.

Today’s Wordle answer has two repeated letters and starts with ‘T’. Additionally, it contains only one vowel, which is one of the repeated letters. The final answer relates to ‘the structures in your mouth that you use to chew food.’

According to expert gameplay tips, if you find yourself stuck, it’s best to reevaluate previous guesses. Wordle can be tricky, and sometimes a different starter word or a change in strategy can lead to success.

Today’s answer for Wordle is ‘TEETH’. Yesterday’s answer was ‘LEFTY’. For those seeking further tips, remember to utilize the clues given and attempt to think of synonyms that may fit the criteria presented by the game.