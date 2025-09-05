Kampala, Uganda – Somalia’s national football team, the Ocean Stars, is in the final stages of preparation for a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Guinea. The match is scheduled for September 5 and is vital for Somalia as they aim to improve their standings in Group G.

Currently at the bottom of the group with just one point, Somalia seeks to escape a competitive pool that includes Algeria, Mozambique, Botswana, and Uganda. The team previously faced Guinea in March, resulting in a scoreless draw.

The Ocean Stars train in Kampala, where they will also play against Uganda on September 8. This training camp reflects a significant shift within the team, as more than half of the players have roots abroad. This approach aims to harness the skills of diaspora talent eager to contribute to their ancestral homeland.

Under the guidance of head coach Yusuf Ali Nur, the team aims to turn their fortunes around after a challenging start. Their ambitions are twofold, as they also prepare for the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers. In November, Somalia will face Oman in a playoff match in Qatar, where a win would lead them to Group B of the main tournament alongside Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

The squad boasts a mix of international talent, including notable players like Mohamed Omar of San Antonio FC and Ali Musse from Cavalry FC, who was recently named the Canadian Premier League’s Player of the Month. Other key players include Yasir Abdiqadir Sa’Ad from Norway, Faisal Othman from Saudi Arabia, and Handwalla Bwana of South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Bwana has earned his second call-up to the national team. Born in Mombasa, Kenya, he moved to Atlanta in 2010 and later developed in the Seattle Sounders Academy. His journey reflects the pride he takes in representing Somalia on the international stage, especially after achieving success in MLS and signing for Tormenta FC in 2025.

Somalia’s upcoming matches, including the group stage finale against Algeria on October 6, promise to be critical as they strive to secure their place in the next round of World Cup qualification.