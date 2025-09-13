Somerset Advances to Vitality Blast Final with Win over Lancashire

BIRMINGHAM, England — Somerset secured their place in the Vitality Blast final with a 23-run victory over Lancashire Lightning in the first semi-final on September 13, 2025, at Edgbaston.

Somerset posted a total of 182 for seven, led by Tom Kohler-Cadmore‘s impressive innings of 81 runs off 52 balls. Despite being put in to bat, Somerset’s performance highlighted their experience and skills, particularly in the field.

Lancashire’s response fell short at 159 all out, with Keaton Jennings being the top scorer for his team with 44 runs off 28 balls. The Lightning struggled after losing a key wicket, which shifted momentum firmly in Somerset’s favor.

The match began with an energetic start from Lancashire, whose batting was bolstered by strong performances from Jennings and Liam Livingstone during the powerplay. However, a critical moment occurred when Livingstone was dismissed leg before wicket (LBW), which halted Lancashire’s progression. This decision, made by the third umpire, incited disappointment among the players.

“Somerset were the better team. I think we were short with the bat and in the field,” said Jennings after the game. “We didn’t quite execute in a lot of areas.”

Meanwhile, Somerset’s bowling attack proved decisive, with Migael Pretorius taking three wickets for just 27 runs. The sharp fielding from Somerset contrasted sharply with Lancashire’s efforts, which were marked by several misfields.

Reflecting on Somerset’s success, Kohler-Cadmore emphasized the importance of teamwork and shared friendships within the squad: “There is so much love there and that really helps you go out there and express yourself.”

This win marks Somerset’s third consecutive appearance in the T20 Blast final, where they will face either Hampshire or Northamptonshire later that evening.