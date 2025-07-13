Somi Lee Leads at LPGA’s Evian Championship Amidst Talented Contenders

Evian-les-Bains, France — Somi Lee leads the pack at the LPGA Evian Championship, holding a narrow edge over a competitive field as the third round unfolds. With a score of 10 under, Lee is in position for her second consecutive win after taking the title at the recent Dow Championship.

The competition features a diverse group of players, including major winners and rising stars. Notable competitors are Jennifer Kupcho, Rio Takeda, and Jeeno Thitikul, all of whom have previously claimed trophies this season. The 2025 season has seen no player win more than once, with 18 different champions emerging in 17 events.

Saturday’s round showcased impressive performances from Gabriela Ruffels and Cara Gainer, both former tennis athletes, who share the leaderboard with Lee. Ruffels carded a 66 to finish with a total of 11 under, while Gainer follows closely with an eagle and five birdies. They embody the growing crossover between tennis and golf, having transitioned to the sport later in life.

Minjee Lee, ranked world No. 2, is also a significant threat at 10 under. With a recent victory in the KPMG Women's PGA, she has momentum but will face stiff competition from Thitikul, who is vying for a chance to become the world No. 1.

The tournament’s pressure was evident as Lee navigated a key moment on the 12th hole, receiving a free drop that raised eyebrows among analysts, including Morgan Pressel, who questioned the ruling’s legitimacy.

The cut line left former champions like Lydia Ko and other notable players behind, highlighting the challenge of this major event. World No. 1 Nelly Korda struggled during the round, sitting at 1 over and far from the leaders. Her attempts to break through this season have yet to yield any wins.

As the final round approaches, the excitement continues to build. With a variety of contenders and the potential for history as a first-time champion emerges, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion at the Evian Championship.