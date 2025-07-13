Sports
Somi Lee Leads at LPGA’s Evian Championship Amidst Talented Contenders
Evian-les-Bains, France — Somi Lee leads the pack at the LPGA Evian Championship, holding a narrow edge over a competitive field as the third round unfolds. With a score of 10 under, Lee is in position for her second consecutive win after taking the title at the recent Dow Championship.
The competition features a diverse group of players, including major winners and rising stars. Notable competitors are Jennifer Kupcho, Rio Takeda, and Jeeno Thitikul, all of whom have previously claimed trophies this season. The 2025 season has seen no player win more than once, with 18 different champions emerging in 17 events.
Saturday’s round showcased impressive performances from Gabriela Ruffels and Cara Gainer, both former tennis athletes, who share the leaderboard with Lee. Ruffels carded a 66 to finish with a total of 11 under, while Gainer follows closely with an eagle and five birdies. They embody the growing crossover between tennis and golf, having transitioned to the sport later in life.
Minjee Lee, ranked world No. 2, is also a significant threat at 10 under. With a recent victory in the KPMG Women's PGA, she has momentum but will face stiff competition from Thitikul, who is vying for a chance to become the world No. 1.
The tournament’s pressure was evident as Lee navigated a key moment on the 12th hole, receiving a free drop that raised eyebrows among analysts, including Morgan Pressel, who questioned the ruling’s legitimacy.
The cut line left former champions like Lydia Ko and other notable players behind, highlighting the challenge of this major event. World No. 1 Nelly Korda struggled during the round, sitting at 1 over and far from the leaders. Her attempts to break through this season have yet to yield any wins.
As the final round approaches, the excitement continues to build. With a variety of contenders and the potential for history as a first-time champion emerges, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion at the Evian Championship.
Recent Posts
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial