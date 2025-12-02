Son of El Chapo Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Kidnapping

Chicago, Illinois — Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, pleaded guilty to major drug trafficking charges on December 1, 2025, during a court appearance at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.

During the hearing, Guzman Lopez, 39, admitted to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy and a continuing criminal enterprise. His confession revealed the depths of his family’s drug trafficking operations, which have played a significant role in the opioid crisis impacting the United States.

Federal prosecutors outlined how Guzman Lopez and his brothers, referred to as the “Chapitos,” took over leadership of the Sinaloa cartel after their father’s imprisonment. “We were responsible for the shipment of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, into the U.S.,” Guzman Lopez stated, acknowledging the vast quantities involved.

In a shocking twist, Guzman Lopez also confessed to orchestrating the kidnapping of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, his father’s former partner, in July 2024. Prosecutors detailed how he lured Zambada into a meeting and arranged for henchmen to abduct him. Guzman Lopez hoped that delivering Zambada to U.S. authorities would earn him leniency. The plan, however, backfired as he was not given credit for the kidnapping.

The brazen kidnapping involved using a small plane to transport Zambada, who was drugged and restrained. Guzman Lopez believed this act would secure his cooperation credit from federal authorities, but the plea agreement made clear that cooperation for this particular act would not be acknowledged.

Guzman Lopez appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit and answered questions from U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, who expressed surprise when he straightforwardly stated his profession was drug trafficking. The courtroom reflected shock and disbelief at the admissions made during the hearing.

As part of his plea deal, Guzman Lopez could avoid life in prison by cooperating with investigators from multiple states, including Chicago, California, and Washington D.C. However, he is still facing a minimum sentence of ten years. His attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, expressed hopes for a reduced sentence but acknowledged concerns from law enforcement about the implications of such leniency.

The consequences of Guzman Lopez’s arrest and his father’s 2019 conviction continue to reverberate through the Sinaloa cartel, as rival factions engage in violent struggles for control. Guzman Lopez’s next hearing is scheduled for June 2026, and further developments in his cooperation with authorities are expected to draw significant attention.