Sports
Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
CHICAGO, Illinois — South Korean star Son Heung-min made an immediate impact in his Major League Soccer debut for Los Angeles FC on Saturday, helping the team secure a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Fire.
Coming off the bench in the 61st minute, Son was pivotal in the match, winning a penalty less than 20 minutes after entering the game. The foul was committed by Chicago’s Carlos Teran, who tripped Son as he ran onto a through ball with a clear path to goal. Although referee Ricardo Montero initially let play continue, a review by VAR led to a penalty being awarded.
Denis Bouanga, LAFC‘s leading scorer this season, converted the penalty in the 81st minute, leveling the score after the Fire had reclaimed the lead earlier in the second half.
“It was a great pass and there was definitely contact; it was definitely a penalty, no doubt about it,” Son expressed after the game. He added, “I’m a bit disappointed we didn’t get the three points, but I think everyone put in a lot of effort. I’m happy I made my debut and hope the goals come soon.”
Son’s week had been intense, following an emotional farewell from Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent 10 years and became one of the club’s all-time top scorers. After arriving in Los Angeles and participating in a welcoming event with Mayor Karen Bass, Son received his visa and was ready to play immediately.
LAFC had already been brought back to level terms by Ryan Hollingshead, who scored in the 19th minute, shortly after Carlos Teran opened the scoring for Chicago. The Fire regained the lead with a goal from Jonathan Bamba in the 70th minute, making Son’s contribution even more crucial.
“I feel ready; it was a decent 30 minutes that I played. I hope to build on that and make a strong impact in the next game,” Son concluded, looking ahead to LAFC’s upcoming match against the top team in the Western Conference.
