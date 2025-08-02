Sports
Son Heung-min Seeks Move from Tottenham to LAFC
London, England – Son Heung-min has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, according to reports. The 33-year-old forward has spent a decade at Spurs, scoring 173 goals and assisting 101 times in 454 matches.
Son made history as the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League and captained Tottenham to its first European trophy in May. Following that triumph, Son signaled his wish to depart on a high note.
Reports indicate that Thomas Frank, Tottenham’s new head coach, was made aware of Son’s intentions this summer. So far, he remains the only senior player expressing a desire to leave. Meanwhile, LAFC seems keen to bring Son to the United States, where he could reunite with former teammate and fellow South Korean star, Kim Moon-hwan.
Despite lucrative offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, Tottenham appears supportive of Son’s potential exit, expressing flexibility regarding the terms. Ongoing discussions suggest that an agreement may be imminent.
Son’s professionalism shines through as he continues to train hard, earning praise from teammates and Frank. Preliminary plans suggest that Son could participate in an upcoming preseason match against Newcastle in South Korea, which may become his farewell appearance for the Spurs fans.
Upon arriving in South Korea from Hong Kong, Son and his team were greeted by 500 enthusiastic local fans at Incheon International Airport. This adds a poignant touch to his potential departure. The final chapter of his illustrious career at Tottenham may close soon, yet he has solidified his legacy within the club.
During a post-match interview in May, Son proclaimed, “Let’s say I’m a legend. Why not? Only today! This is what I’ve always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world.” As talks with LAFC continue, he might soon embrace a new chapter in Major League Soccer.
