Son Heung-min Set for LAFC Home Debut Against San Diego FC

LOS ANGELES, CA – Son Heung-min is set to make his highly anticipated home debut with Los Angeles FC (LAFC) this Sunday night at BMO Stadium. LAFC will host first-place San Diego FC in a crucial MLS matchup, marking a significant moment for the renowned South Korean star.

Son joined LAFC in early August from Tottenham Hotspur, where he was a prominent forward and a former English Premier League Golden Boot winner. While he has played three matches for LAFC, this will be his first appearance on their home turf, where the team has established a remarkable home record since the stadium opened in 2018.

The stakes are high for both teams. LAFC, currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with 41 points, could tie fourth-place Seattle with a win. In contrast, San Diego FC is looking to maintain its lead in the conference, having recently clinched a playoff berth.

Manager Mikey Varas has guided San Diego to an impressive start. The club has won 16 of its 28 games and could further solidify its position in the standings with a positive result against LAFC.

In their previous encounter in May, San Diego edged out LAFC with a 3-2 victory, a pivotal moment that showcased their potential. This rematch is expected to be similarly intense, with California bragging rights at stake.

LAFC aims to leverage its home advantage, where it has gathered 266 points from its last 126 regular-season matches. Star player Denis Bouanga is close to becoming LAFC’s all-time leading scorer, and a strong performance at home against San Diego could accelerate that journey.

Sunday’s game also features a unique giveaway for the fans. The first 10,000 attendees will receive special captain’s armbands designed by a young LAFC supporter who recently lost his home in a fire. This initiative emphasizes the community spirit of the club.

As the excitement builds, fans are eager to see how Son will connect with his teammates, particularly Bouanga, who has thrived in high-pressure situations. Both players are expected to play key roles in the match.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. PT, and tickets are still available for those wishing to witness this thrilling encounter live.