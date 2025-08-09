Son Heung-min Signs with LAFC for Record $26 Million Deal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 — South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min said he is “here to win” as he officially joined Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC. The 33-year-old forward transferred from Tottenham Hotspur for a record-breaking $26 million.

At a packed introductory press conference at BMO Stadium, Son expressed his eagerness to contribute to his new team. “I’m here to win, and I will perform,” he declared, drawing cheers from the gathered supporters and media.

Son, who has enjoyed a celebrated decade in the Premier League, described his arrival in Los Angeles after a Leagues Cup match where he watched LAFC defeat Tigres UANL 2-1. He was animated about the energy from the fans, saying, “It was just, like, insane. I just wanted to run onto the pitch and show my performance.”

Originally, Son considered other options when leaving Tottenham, admitting LAFC was “not my first choice.” However, general manager John Thorrington’s persuasive conversation changed his mind. “He changed my heart, he changed my brain,” Son said. “He showed me the destination where I should be.”

During the unveiling, attended by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other dignitaries, Son noted his pride in joining a club with a significant Korean community. “As a Korean, I’m very proud to be a part of the club and the city,” he said, promising to deliver exciting performances.

Son’s journey comes after a notable career at Spurs, where he was instrumental in ending a 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last spring. He emphasized the need for a fresh challenge, stating, “I need a new environment for a fresh challenge.”

LAFC fans are eagerly anticipating Son’s debut, expected later this month after he receives his P-1 visa. The team currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference and will aim for playoff success with Son on the roster. “I’m here to perform… and do the best I can,” he concluded, reflecting on his ambitions in Los Angeles.