Son Heung-min Throws First Pitch at Dodgers Game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — LAFC soccer player Son Heung-min threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The soccer star, who recently joined LAFC, made a memorable appearance at Dodger Stadium.

Son, affectionately known as ‘Sonny,’ donned a Dodgers No. 7 jersey and cap while stepping onto the mound to a cheering crowd of nearly 50,000 fans. It was an awe-inspiring moment, bridging the world of soccer and baseball in the heart of Los Angeles.

Prior to the pitch, Son was seen practicing with a baseball earlier in the week, ensuring he was ready for the moment. The Korean football champion, who has played under immense pressure in international tournaments, admitted to feeling nervous about the throw. Despite a few minor missteps, he found his groove and delivered a confident strike that drew cheers from the audience.

“It’s time for Dodger baseball!” he proclaimed into the microphone after his pitch, further endearing himself to the baseball community.

Son’s visit to Dodger Stadium followed his recent success with LAFC, where he scored his first goal during a match against FC Dallas, contributing to a 1-1 draw.

This event highlights the growing influence of soccer and baseball in Los Angeles, especially with two prominent Korean athletes: Son and Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong.

The Los Angeles football club is scheduled to host San Diego FC on Sunday, continuing their MLS campaign.