Sports
Sonay Kartal Takes On Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Wimbledon 2025
London, England – Sonay Kartal will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Women’s Singles on Sunday at 8:30 AM ET. Kartal hopes to continue her surprising run on home soil, where she has already impressed fans by defeating the 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko and easily overcoming Viktoriya Tomova and Diane Parry.
According to data from Dimers’ predictive model, Kartal has a 52% chance of winning the match against Pavlyuchenkova, who has a 48% chance. “Using the most recent data, we ran 10,000 simulations of the match,” said Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers. “The numbers indicate a close contest.” Kartal also has a 51% probability of taking the first set, according to the model.
Pavlyuchenkova is no stranger to tough matches, having recently defeated Naomi Osaka and Ashlyn Krueger. The former quarterfinalist at Wimbledon is known for her resilient gameplay, which could pose a challenge for Kartal. “Pavlyuchenkova has experience on the big stage, which makes her a dangerous opponent,” said Butyn.
Despite an inconsistent season, Kartal’s statistics show improvement, with 29 aces in 19 matches and a 49.6% break-point conversion rate. Her strong performance has led her to this stage, where she is backed by a home crowd.
The odds for the match reflect its competitive nature, with Kartal listed at -120 and Pavlyuchenkova at -105. As fans prepare for this exciting clash, they can expect a match full of intensity and surprises.
As the anticipation builds, the Wimbledon 2025 match promises to deliver thrilling tennis on center court.
